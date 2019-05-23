Local referee/judge Elton Chase completes ITO course and examination

LOCAL referee/judge Elton Chase is on his way to becoming Guyana’s first AIBA-certified International Technical Officer (ITO).

Chase was part of a batch of 17 officials from the Caribbean who participated in an Americas Boxing Confederstion (AMBC)-sponsored ITO course and examination held in St Lucia. The course and exam concluded yesterday.

The dependable Chase was the only Guyanese on the course and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle expressed confidence that the local official will pass with “flying colours”.

Chase is expected back home tomorrow.