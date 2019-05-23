Haslington pensioner loses house to fire

A pensioner and her family are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Lot, 76, Third Street, Haslington North, East Coast Demerara house on Wednesday.

The two storey concrete and wooden building was owned by 72-year-old Jocelyn Mc Bean. The pensioner estimated her loss in excess of $40M.

Reports indicate that the house had four bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs; it was also furnished and had many electrical appliances.

It is alleged that the pensioner, her daughter and four grandchildren were in the upper flat at the time when they smelled something burning inside the house.

They then realized that the fire emanated from the last room in a northern direction of the building, and the fire department was contacted.

Residents in the area said that the fire engine did not have adequate water to save the upper flat, but fire fighters managed to save the lower flat and other nearby buildings.

Most of the furniture and appliances were saved with the assistance of residents in the area.