‘Tech’ giants facilitate business transformation seminars

TECHNOLOGY is changing the way many live, work and play and, as the oil and gas transition matures in Guyana, it will be critical for Guyanese businesses to explore more efficient ways and means to improve their service quality to Guyanese and foreign end-users.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, during a business transformation seminar held at

STARR Computer, Brickdam, Georgetown.

The feature speakers included Regional Sales Director of Elo Touch Solutions Inc., Carlos Corredor; CEO and Software Engineer of Informatik Solution group, Luis Santiago; and General Manager of Bluestar Inc., Luis Fernando.

The seminars that began on Tuesday are expected to run throughout this week targeting stakeholders.

These businesses are from sectors such as: Healthcare, Warehousing, Hotels, Retail Food and Restaurant Outlets, Supermarkets, Retail and Hospitality, Asset Management Solution and other businesses that will benefit from the technology industry.

President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan, in pin-pointing some of the benefits of interactive technology, noted that patrons and patients should be empowered with interactive devices to enhance more efficient services.

In giving an example, he said, “Healthcare facilities should allow patients to interact with an input Kiosk to update their biographic information and ailment, then instantly receive a barcoded wristband from the auto printer.”

Patients, Mr. Mohan said, can then proceed to their primary care physician who would, instantly, review and diagnose prescribed solutions, and the patients can later proceed to the fulfilment centre or medical specialist for medication or further treatment.

Additionally, he said warehousing solution can be enhanced with the use of RFIC barcode scanners on applicable inventory software.

“Retail and Hospitality application will interact with user participation through a Kiosk to generate desired products and services. Asset management application with appropriate hardware choices will maintain accurate asset inventory of most organisations,” Mohan explained.

Mohan noted that technology increases productivity and efficiency, while automated business processes and operations are one of the major benefits of technology for businesses.

Carlos Corredor, Regional Sales Director for Elo Touch, showcased a wide range of Elo Touch hardware equipment from touchscreen monitors to touchscreen signage, Kiosk to AIO Point of Sale computers.

Luis Santiago, CEO and Software Engineer of Informatik Solution group touched on the software that interfacing Multi-Manufacturers’ hardware – Elo, Zebra, Honeywell, Star Micronics Bematech etc. to generate the desired results that businesses need.

Luis Fernando, General Manager of Bluestar Inc., explained the process of the distributor and platform through which all the hardware and software are channelled into STARR COMPUTER Inc. for the end-user.