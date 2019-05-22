Suspect in money changer’s murder gunned down

THE suspect in the murder of money changer, Prince Phillip Alleyne, was gunned down Monday night at East La Penitence Dam, Georgetown.

He was identified as Collin Hooper, 45, called ‘Gun Youth’, of East La Penitence Dam. Hooper was shot to the head and four times to the chest.

Hooper’s body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigators found six spent shells of a small calibre weapon in close proximity of the body.

According to police, ‘Gun Youth’ had several robbery charges pending before the courts and he was also wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Prince Alleyne on High Street, Georgetown on April 16, 2019.

Police were initially hunting for two suspects who shot and killed the 57-year-old money changer on High Street.

The money changer, of Lot 88 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, was shot and robbed by two armed men dressed in Muslim garb. Following the robbery, the suspects made good their escape on a motorcycle.

The injured Alleyne was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Police said that the man left his home to ply his trade on Water Street and parked and secured his motor car on High Street, in front of Ashmin’s Mall, and immediately after, he was confronted by two males.

Police said a scuffle ensued between Alleyne and the suspects, and during the scuffle; the victim sustained gunshot injures to the head and was relieved of cash and a firearm.

On a daily basis, Alleyne reportedly parked his car in front of the Ashmin’s store before walking across to America Street, where he plied his trade.

Eyewitnesses noted that the bandits may have been monitoring his movements.

Money changers have always been easy targets for bandits. In recent years, bandits have targeted businessmen who usually carry large sums of cash as they operate their trade in the busy parts of the city, mainly along America and Water Streets.

Last February, America Street money changer, Shawn Nurse, known as “Fabulous”, was gunned down in Georgetown after he was confronted by a gunman.

Reports indicate that a lone gunman walked up to Nurse and demanded cash but he hesitated in complying and was shot to the head.

After the shooting, the gunman escaped north along Avenue of the Republic.

In July 2018, Rockford Richardson called “Bigger Man” was robbed by two gun-toting men, who rode up to him on motorcycles shortly after midday one Sunday, and relieved him of over $100,000, which he had in his possession.

During the melee, Richardson was shot above his left knee by one of the two bandits. He was rushed to the GPHC and was later admitted for further treatment.