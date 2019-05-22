Porter dies after tumbling off lorry

A lorry driver is in police custody after a porter fell to his death from the moving vehicle on the Le Destin Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, on Monday evening.

Dead is Leon Thorne, 20, of Lot 500 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme Georgetown.

Reports indicate that motor lorry, with registration GWW 7269, was being driven by Rondell Cornette of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, when Thorne fell out of the vehicle.

It is alleged that the driver was proceeding west along the southern side of the road, with the porter in the tray, when, for an unknown reason, the porter fell out of the tray and landed onto the roadway.

Thorne received injuries to his head and other parts of his body, and was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour and is awaiting autopsy.

However, relatives said that they only saw an injury to the head and not about the body, which does not coincide with the driver’s version of what happened.

“The driver is known to Throne and would usually call on him whenever he has certain work to do,” another relative said.

As such, they are calling for police to do a thorough investigation.