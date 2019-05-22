Onderneeming duo on bail for narco possession

RON NORTON, 32, and Rajkumar Singh, 24, of Onderneeming Sandpit, Region Two, were, on May 20, 2019, charged for the possession of narcotics. They both made their first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

They both pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them. The charge stated that, on May 17, around 14:00 hours, police were on mobile patrol when they saw the two males acting in a suspicious manner. They were seen under a tree with a black plastic bag. They were approached, the bag was searched and a quantity of seeds, leaves, and stems were found in it. The substance was weighed and amounted to 11 grammes.

They were each placed on $5,000 bail and the case will be called again on June 13 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.