City mayor meets T&T counterpart

HIS Worship the Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, met recently with Mayor of Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, Mr Joel Martinez .

The two mayors discussed issues that are relevant to their respective cities; these include capacity building for employees in solid waste management, the City Constabulary and the City Engineer’s Department. The mayor’s visit to the twin-island republic was of a private nature. However, Mayor Narine utilised this opportunity to advance the interests of citizens of this Cooperative Republic.