Suspect in killing of businessman’s son confesses

…file sent to DPP, police hunt second perpetrator

DETECTIVES are on the hunt for a second suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Patrick Matthew Fraser, after another suspect, under interrogation, admitted to having knowledge of the crime.

Based on the new evidence, police, on Monday, sent the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. Patrick Fraser called “White Boy” was gunned down at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on May, 9, 2019. He was reportedly shot in the foot and abdomen. Reports indicate that the men implicated in the murder are known to “White Boy.”

Initially, the police had stated that, although the young man was shot twice, they retrieved from the scene only one .32 spent shell and one warhead along with a pair of slippers and a bloodstained Polo hat.