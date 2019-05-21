Praise for cops

…as Berbicians hail Black Bush operation

…bandits had long rap sheet of criminal past

THE farming community of Black Bush Polder has erupted with the slaying of three notorious bandits on Sunday afternoon during a police operation in the area.

Shops, street corners, liming spots by the bridges and even the fences that separate yards are all locations where people gathered to share their joy for the police operation on Sunday that eliminated three notorious criminals who had been on a rampage tormenting citizens of Berbice.

The criminals identified as Kelvin Shivgobin called ‘Kelly’ or ‘Mad Dog’, 35, Ramnarine Jagmohan called ‘Baby’ or ‘Tiger’ 33, and Sewchan Sewlall called ‘One Eye Papi’ 52, were shot and killed as ranks of B Division swooped in on their hideout at the backlands of Johanna South.

While Shivgobin and Jagmohan were from Belvedere on the Corentyne and had long rap sheets detailing their criminal past, Sewlall was a hometown boy of Lall Street, Johanna, Black Bush Polder. He was never brought before the courts, but his name is often mentioned in criminal activities and is known to keep a low profile. As news spread of his death many residents began to exclaim: “I knew it!” or “moon a run till day ketch am”. The 52-year-old man was a father of four and was known as a farmer and fisherman during the day.

However, his late night activities have eventually caught up with him and many have expressed disgust that as a ‘Yardie’ he has betrayed his people and family. “He is a yard man who see and know we struggle, yet still he bring in them men this to come here and beat and rob poor people, who does work hard every day in the fields just to get by.

He deserves wah he get but I feel them should a suffer just like how them mek people suffer before them dead,” one resident of Black Bush who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Indrawattie Dhanraj, a 44-year-old single parent domestic worker who was beaten and robbed with a crowbar that was found in possession of the men some 15 hours prior to their demise, was emotional when she spoke with the Guyana Chronicle having just returned from the Police Station where she positively identified belongings that were recovered by the police. “Them tek advantage on people too long…look how them beat me and threaten me lil son… them heartless. Karma get them deh,” the woman commented. Johanna resident Chaitram Rabindranauth 45, said he is more than thankful as he saw the fear that his neighbour and brother-in-law Herman Roopnarine was living in. He said now the community can live in peace.

Over at Bushlot, Irene Samaroo, the mother of the Samaroo brothers whose lives were snuffed out on Old Years Night was moved to tears giving praise to God that the man who killed two of her four sons has met a similar fate. (see other story on page 2)

Kelvin ‘Kelly’ ‘Mad Dog’ Shivgobin Shivgobin was reportedly the shooter in that incident that and a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest. Prior to that night he was held for the murder of a Corentyne businessman Patrick Mohabir in 2015 but was released and is often fingered in most of the high-profile robberies committed in Berbice.

Relatives embarrassed

Meanwhile, when the Guyana Chronicle visited the home of his parents in Alness village, relatives who gathered to console them said the entire incident is an embarrassment. “Since he come out from jail for Patrick murder he only visit he mother one time and we never see he back but always hear he name a call in wickedness we don’t know what he up to. The whole situation is an embarrassment.”

The third slain bandit Ramnarine ‘Tiger’ Jagmohan was freed on March 16th for the murder of the owner of Cool Runnings transportation services, Devendra Deodat called ‘Dave’. While on remand, Jagmohan was brutally beaten in a fight that claimed the life of his brother Neshan Jagmohan. Many were of the view that since he had a second lease on life, he would have turned a new leaf, instead he continued from where he left off. One resident of Belvedere said: “he prefer the fast money life.” His mother Pamela Jagmohan who went to identify the body at the Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour on Monday said she thought she was going to be alone after she initially heard that both her sons were killed in the incident but nevertheless she is grieving for the loss of her son and is saddened that he had to lose his life in such a manner.

Police said the incident is still under active investigations. On Monday the families of the dead men were transported by the Police to the funeral parlour where they positively identified the trio. On the other hand, the Police invited several victims of the recent robberies to the police station where several items that were stolen were positively identified.