Poisoned students out of danger- MOE

THE Ministry of Education has cleared the air on the issue involving students of the Corentyne Comprehensive High School who fell ill after their classmates mixed a substance into their water bottles.

According to reports, one of the two female students was in a “critical” condition after consuming an unknown substance.

The ministry confirmed the allegation, noting that indeed the students were taken to hospital after the incident occurred.

The Education Ministry, in a press statement, said that the students were, however, treated, discharged and are in no present danger.

“None of the students is in a critical condition and the ministry is actively addressing this matter,” said the ministry.

The matter is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force. The classmates who were accused of mixing the substance in the water bottles were questioned, in the presence of their parents.

Meanwhile, the Welfare Unit of the Education Department of Region Six has provided counselling and psychosocial support to those affected by the incident.