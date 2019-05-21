Mining Lotteries to be held in Port Kaituma and Bartica

THE Natural Resources Ministry will be holding mining lotteries in Port Kaituma and Bartica, in keeping with its quest to provide fair distribution of mining lands.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry noted that the lotteries would be for Medium Scale blocks. In Port Kaituma the lottery would be held on May 24, and on June 14, 2019, miners in Bartica would have an opportunity to bid for medium scale blocks in that mining district.

The Natural Resources Ministry noted that these lotteries are in keeping with a commitment made by Minister Trotman to small miners.

The first lottery exercise was held in Georgetown and had seen over 200 persons benefitting. “The advancement of these lotteries has been facilitated by the Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Raphael Trotman to allow small miners within the districts who have applied for mining lands to now have a chance to access available mining properties,” the ministry explained in the statement.

According to the ministry, Minister Trotman has instructed that the lotteries be district specific. The Ministry is encouraging all interested participants to read the advertisements placed in the local newspapers for details.

It noted that participation fee must be paid in advance to benefit from the lotteries. Registration for the lotteries will close on May 23, 2019 and June 13, 2019 for the Port Kaituma and Bartica Lotteries respectively. However, registration will be facilitated at the lottery venue between 8:00hrs and 10:00hrs on the lottery days. “The Ministry looks forward to the positive outcomes of the upcoming exercises and encourages all upon acquisition of their mining land to utilize it in a safe, sustainable and responsible manner,” the ministry said.