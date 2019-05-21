‘God gave me satisfaction’

…mother of murdered Bush Lot brothers reacts to death of killers

By Tracey Khan

THE mother of the Bush Lot Farm brothers who were murdered in an armed robbery during celebrations to ring in the New Year with relatives is praising members of the Guyana Police Force for their operation that saw her sons’ killer being eliminated.

Kelvin “Kelly” Shivgobin of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice is one of the three bandits killed in the police shootout in the backlands of Black Bush Polder in Berbice on Sunday and was on the run after he was fingered in the murders of Premcharran and Harricharran Samaroo.

Ivreen Samaroo is satisfied with the work of the police in not only killing son’s killer but restoring peace to Berbice following a spate of robberies to which the three men who were killed are linked.

“Them kill my son and God give me my satisfaction, God is great…the family taking on because one of my sons get underage kids going to school so it hard for them…Everyday meh cry for my two sons that look how them big and not a sick and look how they dead.”

It has been a constant struggle for the woman following her sons’ tragic death since they used to help to maintain her financially. The woman has not fully come to terms with the tragedy and is still afraid to live in her home. “When I watch the spot that they kill them I does want run away. I see how them lay down, everywhere I go I remember them. I get the newspaper with them picture and when I watch I does cry.”

The woman is hoping she can receive some form of financial support to help make her life a little easier.

Mohamed Raffik, President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce was also high in praise for the ranks of ‘B’ Division. “We sincerely commend the efforts of the police in getting a well-known bandit and his cohorts and hope it will bring relief to a community seemingly under siege for the past month,” he said. He noted that the police should now try to unravel the support network of the men, as they work to free the region of criminal elements.

It was quick and decisive action by members of the Guyana Police Force SWAT team that led to the three suspected bandits being killed. A pistol, two revolvers, a rifle, three magazines, two hundred and fifty-three (253) rounds of live ammunition and seven spent shells were found at the scene in close proximity of the men. The other two suspects are known characters and were identified as Ramnarine Jagmohan and Sewchand Sewlal.