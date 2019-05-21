Businesses invited to explore “Expocaribe” in Cuba

LOCAL businesses are invited to participate in Expocaribe which will provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs of the Caribbean region to exhibit and promote their products and services with counterparts of various sectors.

This is according to Region Three Chamber of Commerce President, Halim Khan.

The event will take place at Heredia Cultural Complex of Santiago de Cuba City, from June 19 to 22, 2019. He said participants will be able to benefit from commercial opportunities and potential joint businesses to foster economic and commercial complementarity among countries.

The Chambers President said the event will also provide attending companies the possibility to hold bilateral meetings, aimed at fostering and diversifying commercial relations and cooperation to the benefit of economic development and greater integration of Caribbean economies.

“On the margins of Expocaribe 2019, a business forum of the association of Caribbean states will be held to promote trade, investment and an exchange of ideas among entrepreneurs of the greater Caribbean,” Khan said.

He continued: “We are sure that Santiago de Cuba City, with its customary hospitality, will enable participants in EXPOCARIBE 2019 to enjoy the possibility of a fruitful exchange of ideas to generate new businesses in a professional environment of mutual understanding.”