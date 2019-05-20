Woman dies in Mahdia accident

A mother of two met an untimely end this morning following a motorcycle accident at the town of Mahdia in the Potaro/Siparuni.

The woman , who was identified as 24-year-old Abidacy Klass of Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, sustained massive head injuries after the motorcycle on which she was being towed, crashed along the roadway in the town. Her husband , Osafo Bess, sustained various injuries about his body and he is being treated at the Mahdia hospital .

Reports are that sometime after 0600hrs, Bess was speeding along the roadway even he lost control of his motorcycle. The woman only returned to Mahdia on Sunday when she went to visit Bess.

Residents were shocked when they received news of the woman’s passing.