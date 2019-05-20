Self-sufficiency and the GNS

Cultural icon, Dr. Vibert Cambridge reminded in a (Stabroek News February 15, 2004) article of the song ‘I want to build this land’. This song was composed by the Guyana National Service (GNS) staff “in 1974, [and] is often associated with the first Great March done by 280 pioneers from Kimbia Centre to the National Park in 1975 – a distance of 160 miles.” This was a feat and accomplishment by Guyanese.

For those who may not know about the GNS, its exis­tence marks an era in this nation’s history when Guyanese were imbued with confidence that they can do and be anything they set their minds to and work towards. Cambridge, in the instant article, recounts: Forbes Burnham saw the “National Service (as) intended to be the principal instrument to ensure the emergence and devel­opment of the type of Guyanese men, women and youths essential to the prosperity and furtherance, and indeed the survival of the nation.”

He further advised that Janet Jagan saw many of the GNS’ goals as laudable, such as: “opening up the hinter­land”; “for the youth to be oriented to use their hands and not scorn manual labour”; “the development of necessary skills for nation building and the attitudes that go with national development”; “the sharing of common experi­ences and the working together of all racial groups with the objective of bringing them together.”

A difference she has with Burnham, according to Cambridge, was that “she did not agree that GNS was the most viable vehicle for the achievement of those goals.” Mrs Jagan was entitled to her views, equally as Burn­ham was entitled to his; but what is evident in the ex­cerpts is that political discourses had an element of being issues-based, and credit was offered to the other for their thinking. Today, it is hard to find acceptance or give credit to the thinking of a political opponent, however worthy the idea, since politics has moved from rivalry to enmity.

While the GNS served many functions, its mission could not have been possible if those who served, includ­ing its leadership and rank-and-file, were not driven by conviction and commitment. They were imbued with that sense of patriotism to build Guyana; to accept challenges; to go into places unknown and unexplored and conquer them, including carving out livable spaces in jungle areas, and developing communities on the pre-eminent principle of self-sufficiency.

Self-sufficiency identifies the desire for freedom from control; and where this exists, the potential for growth and development, personal and national, are doable. There was a time in our pre- and post- independence history when politics was dominated by competing ideas on substantive issues to make reality of dreams, notwithstanding rivalry and conflicts among political forces and groups. And as thought is given to this aspect of lived experiences, it is reminded that the word ‘build’ is a verb in the present tense; it means that the process is happening in the here and now.

The Founding Fathers, Mothers and Children of the pre-independence society delivered to us, on 26th May 1966, a nation called Guyana. By their actions, including the institutions that established the nation-state, they have laid the foundation, put up the pillars, enclosed the walls, and put within that space the essentials that would ensure survival and security. We of the present genera­tion, as heirs of their pains, struggles and sacrifices, find it incumbent upon us to build on what they have laid. As society becomes more complex, domestic and foreign, it becomes necessary to build in recognition of the prevail­ing dynamics, and also to anticipate and plan for future development and protection.

Where this nation continues to debate its history and be preoccupied with who is/are to be blamed for the state of affairs today, if truth be told, those who came before did what they thought was best at the time. It is now our time to build on what we think is best for this nation at this period of our existence, given the resources at our disposal.

It is appropriate to say that, outside of the era of the GNS, this nation has not had the needed injection of self-sufficiency to drive its people, more particularly the young, to think and dream big, and act in accordance with those dreams. This is not to say that Guyanese lack the capacity and capability to distinguish themselves, or to engage in the necessary strug­gles and sacrifices to achieve those dreams. No; ever so often, there is news of a student distinguishing him/herself at CXC and CAPE, or besting their Caribbean counterparts in some endeavour. An overseas-based Guyanese a few years ago, whose educational foundation was laid here, was accepted by 21 universities in the United States, inclusive of all its ivy leagues. Four chil­dren of Guyanese parentage have won global awards and rec­ognition for a technological security application. Our youth here have created an E-Directory. Others are distinguishing themselves in sports, culture, music and so forth.

There is no shortage of talent within the Guyanese genes pool; yet, within recent years, the concept of development has taken on a different meaning. The society was made to feel that development meant opportunities created for few to cash in at the expense of the people; the disregard for their rights, resources and institutions established to protect them. This is a call to action: Guyanese have to go back to the drawing board and pick up from where their forebears left off. It is not, and never was, an admirable place to find ourselves — blaming others for what is in the past, when the opportunity is present to learn from mistakes, right the wrongs, and build on the achievements. There is no need for spectators to the things considered wrong, equally as it is important to disabuse ourselves of the notion that things will change without our input.