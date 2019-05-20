Min. Patterson delivers on promise to Bagotville residents

MINISTER David Patterson has lived up to a promise he made to assist the residents of Inner Bagotsville Dam, on the West Bank Demerara, with some 10,000 paving blocks to construct two walkways in the community.

According to a release from the Ministry Of Public Infrastructure (MOPI), Minister Patterson made the promise directly to one Nigel Garraway, a candidate in last year’s Local Government Elections.

And now that the minister has delivered on that promise and the blocks have been handed over to the community, they will be used to construct two separate walkways.

During a simple handing over ceremony over the weekend, Minister Patterson reportedly called on the residents of Bagotsville to be proactive in the execution of their projects, by enlisting the help of all the able-bodied young men in the community to get them done.

According to Minister Patterson, once all hands are on deck, the two walkways should be completed in no time; within a matter of two weeks.

Works were expected to commence this past weekend, with the aid of GAICO Construction and General Services Inc’s Komal Singh.

According to Singh, “Revetment work will be done on the shoulders of the drains with clay to aid in a neat finish of the walkway, while the wooden bridges at the entrances of the dam will be replaced with concrete bridges for ease of access to and from residents’ respective homes.”

Residents within the area were extremely happy and grateful for Minister Patterson’s intervention, as using the dam can be particularly tricky during the rainy season.