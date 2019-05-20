Man remanded for murder of ex-wife

THIRTY-eight-year old Ryan Sugrim was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of his ex-wife.

The father of five appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally- Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him. Particulars of the charge are that between May 11, 2019 and May 14,2019 at La Union, West Coast Demerara, Sugrim murdered Zaila Sugrim.

The man was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin. The attorney told the court that his client did not confess to the crime. He said that the police are not forthcoming with the investigation. He said too that he made a report to the Police Complaints Authority to this effect.

Sugrim stood in the prisoner’s docks expressionless while the victim’s sister and other relatives wore anxious looks as the case was called.

The matter was transferred to the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court and will continue on June 25, 2019.

Reports are that the victim had separated from Sugrim eight months ago after enduring years of abuse. She mothered three children for the man who had two from a previous union.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she had been shot in the head. A .32mm warhead was reportedly extracted from the corpse during the autopsy. The businessman owned a.32 revolver, which he lodged at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Monday.

On Tuesday last, detectives dug up the woman’s decomposing remains from a shallow grave behind a West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed. Her brother, Akbar Haniff said his sister’s body was burnt beyond recognition before she was placed in the shallow grave.

She was last seen alive on May, 11, 2019 when she entered her ex-husband’s vehicle.(Dillon Goring)