Linden River Front Project should be more than beautification

— should also target aqua-tourism, says environmentalist

ENVIRONMENTALIST and promoter of the Linden River Front Festival, Samuel Wright, believes that the Linden River Front Development Project should be more than just about beautification, but should also provide an avenue for aqua-tourism. Wright, who is also a member of the Linden River Front Development Association, opined that the project, which will be done by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), must take a plethora of factors into consideration and if this is not done, environmental and economic consequences will follow.

The long-term project must consider the establishment of commercial wharves, which will enable fishermen to ply their trade comfortably, he said. Currently, there are only industrial wharves available in Linden. Contractors must also remember Linden is a port, with bauxite being the main merchandise shipped out and more importantly, that the western side of the Demerara River, known as the Wismar Shore, is drained by creeks, which is then led into the Demerara River. “Linden is drained by creeks; on Wismar side alone, they have about 10 kokers, we have to take into consideration, drainage and flood control… so we have to take all those things into consideration for the development of the river front,” Wright said.

Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon said that the River Front Development Project, which is estimated to cost $60M started as a maintenance project of which $10.5 M was initially allotted to it. This would have only funded the reinforcement of stones and piles already there; he then realised that it would be more beneficial to undertake an overall capital developmental project, but this would be done in phases. This will include a more utilitarian concept of the river front development, which is a unique feature of Linden, as the only town with a river dividing it into two.

Gordon said that all aspects of the development of the river front will be considered when the resources are available to do so and the needed consultation will be done at that time. At March’s RDC statutory meeting, Gordon related to councillors that the contract for the first phase of the project has already been put out for tender. This $10.5M project is expected to be completed in 2019.

Gordon said that the project is an answer to a call made by President David Granger to see all towns develop their river front, as was done in Bartica. He said that this project will be highly beneficial to Linden and will promote its beauty. RDC Councillors were shown a blue print of what the river front would look like, upon completion of the project.

Given the plethora of tourism-related and economic possibilities that can be explored from this project, President Granger had made a call to local officials, during a presentation at Victory Valley Linden, to have the river front developed, more so on the western shore. “I would like to see, all of these waterfronts develop, so that young people could go strolling at night safely, with solar lights, good food, music…..and I would like to see this western shore like a boulevarde…every town in Guyana must have a boulevarde, full of beautiful trees, so that young people can enjoy the environment,” President Granger said.