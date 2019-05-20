‘Latter Day Saints’ chip in

–to help make life more bearable for Venezuelan migrants

CLOSE to $1M in food were handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) last Monday at its Thomas Lands, Georgetown head office.

The donations came from humanitarian and welfare missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Elders William T. Bohne and his wife, Sister Sandra F. Bohne to assist the Venezuelan migrants in Guyana.

The items included things like rice, peanut butter, cooking oil, powdered milk, flour, corn meal, peas and beans, and pasta.

CDC Administrative Manager (ag) Odetta Giddings, who received the items, said it was the third round of donations from the mission, which has been partnering with the CDC to provide food primarily for the migrnts.

“We will be using the food to prepare hampers,” Giddings said, adding: “We usually cater for about five persons per family, and the distributions will be done in Regions One and Seven.”

But the one problem they have been having, however, is getting the food into some of the regions, which can be quite expensive, not to mention difficult, given the terrain and distance. As such, she said, hampers will be done in larger quantities and delivered every two months.

Giddings said the CDC would be happy to receive even more donations of nonperishable foodstuff so as to help out the migrants.

Over the last few months, Guyana has seen an increase in the number of Venezuelans crossing her borders to escape the political and socio-economic crisis in their country. The National Multi-Sectorial Coordinating Committee, through the CDC, has been providing relief to migrants in the border regions by ensuring that these migrants are documented and vaccinated upon entry, and housed in relief shelters.