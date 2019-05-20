Criminals shot dead

— as police intensify fight against crime

THREE bandits believed to be linked to the recent spate of armed robberies in the East Berbice-Corentyne area were shot dead by ranks of the Special Weapons and Tactics unit (SWAT) on Sunday.

The trio were killed in a cross-fire with the SWAT team, which was accompanied by ranks of ‘B’ Division. The cops descended on the bandits in the muddy backlands of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder.

Their bodies were transported out by boat into waiting police vehicles and then taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where they were officially pronounced dead.

The men had no clue the law-enforcement officers were on their trail; they were caught off guard while resting. They were bare feet and managed only to return fire. By then, the police had the upper hand, having assumed tactical positions and returned fire. Two of the bandits were clad in black, while the other had on a camouflage vest.

The dead have been identified as Sewchand Sewlall, called “One Eye Papi”; Kelvin Shivgobin called “Kelly” and Ramnarine Jagmohan, both of Belvedere Village.

Shivgobin was wanted for the double murder of the Samaroo brothers which occurred at Bush Lot Village, East Berbice-Corentyne last Old Year’s Night. He was also named in the murder of a Corentyne businessman.

Jagmohan was freed on March 14 this year for the murder of the Corentyne businessman in 2013.

Ranks have recovered from the men four high-powered weapons, including an

AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which matched the description of the one used in the robbery of a Chinese supermarket at Albion.

During that robbery, the men opened fire on the police, sending them scampering for cover.

Subsequent to that incident there were two other robberies under arms in

Black Bush Polder, believed to have been carried out by the trio.

The police were closely following leads on the suspects and waited for the right moment to pounce on them, according to ‘B’ Division Commander Paul Langevine.

CAN SLEEP COMFORTABLY

“We have been working behind the scenes gathering intelligence and tracking them all the time, waiting for the right moment to strike. Now the residents of Berbice can sleep comfortably, knowing these men are not out there,” Langevine said.

The divisional top cop also reiterated that many times citizens are of the view that the police are not working, but due to the sensitive nature of some investigations, they cannot divulge information to the public. This would compromise their investigations, he said.

“The police are always working behind the scenes; if residents are not safe and cannot sleep, we the police do not sleep as well,” the ‘B’ Division commander said.

Commander Langevine and the Officer-in-Charge (ag) of No. 2 Sub-Division were at the scene and came in for high praise from residents, who blocked the vehicle transporting the dead men as they tried to get a glimpse of them.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle at the scene, Herman Roopnarine, a recent robbery victim, said he was very happy the men were killed.

“Me glad them kill them because me family still scared and them gals

[daughters] nah really sleep since them shoot up by me; but now that them dead me sure everybody in Black Bush guh sleep sound tonight, at least me family fuh sure happy,” he said.

Many others expressed similar sentiments and called for similar treatment of other bandits

“So how them this dead you guh see everything quite down now. Them gotta make more example like this, kill them out man, them ain’t get sympathy fo nobody, suh you treat them the same. Me glad the minister send SWAT up here to deal with them,” another resident said.

As the ranks came out, many rushed to greet and shake their hands in appreciation of their heroic actions to rid the community of three men who terrorised them. Some even followed the police vehicles to the police station.

Mohamed Raffik, President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce was also high in praise for the ranks of ‘B’ Division.

“We sincerely commend the efforts of the police in getting a well-known bandit and his cohorts and hope it will bring relief to a community seemingly under siege for the past month,” he said.

He noted that the police should now try to unravel the support network of the men, as they work to free the region of criminal elements.