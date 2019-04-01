Stop spreading rumours about Minister Broomes

Dear Editor

THE National Mining Syndicate Incorporated and individual syndicates were birthed from the plethora of challenges which face hundreds of small-scale miners. It was established to address the concerns of small-scale miners, provide solutions and to bring the mining industry together.

Miners are now afforded the same opportunities as medium and large-scale miners, since the initiative was birthed by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ms. Simona Broomes.

As such, I implore you not to be misguided by those who continue to peddle non-factual information against Minister Broomes. Minister Broomes has in no way attempted to prevent miners from accessing concessions.

I reference a video posted on social media ‘Live in Guyana.’ Sometime in 2017, this said character accused the Minister of Natural Resources, Minister Raphael Trotman, of acting against the ‘Toraparu Syndicate.’

There is no legally recognised syndicate bearing the name ‘Toraparu Syndicate.’ Following the video which was laden with accusations, a letter of apology was issued to Minister Trotman from the accusers.

All allegations levelled against the ministers are patently false, mischievous, and slanderous, and ought to be condemned by right-thinking members of the mining fraternity. Those who claim to be representative of the ‘Toraparu Syndicate’ have made spurious accusations against the minister.

The National Mining Syndicate calls on persons of the illegal Toraparu Syndicate to desist from peddling misinformation and disunity among miners. The syndicate initiative should not be used as a weapon to spread discord.

We strongly condemn this tasteless, atrocious and scandalous act by a select few, who are bent on character assassination. It must be noted that while the mining syndicate is a government initiative, it is a non-political body made up of people who represent all of Guyana, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender and political persuasion. We represent equality and opportunity for all within the mining industry.

With the existing opportunities available, miners ought to be united for the betterment of the sector.

The National Mining Syndicate is a structured organisation and all syndicates must be registered therein. There are rules to be followed and not bent. As such, we stand with pride alongside our ministers and reject the outrageous attacks on their characters.

Moreover, it must be noted that all mining properties utilised by the syndicates are the properties of the Government of Guyana. Lands are leased to individual syndicates and are located within closed areas. These leased lands are issued and monitored by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the regulatory body responsible for monitoring of the said lands.

Regards

National Mining Syndicate