Minister Lawrence flags false reports

— says cause of Region One death, illnesses not yet known

PUBLIC Health Minister Volda Lawrence has refuted claims that the H1N1 virus is to blame for the death of a Chinese national working in a mining firm in Barima/Waini (Region One).

Such reports were circulated in some sections of the media after employees of the Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) fell ill, having displayed symptoms of pain, fever, headache and respiratory distress, resulting in the death of one worker.

On Saturday, the men who were involved in the cleaning of a manganese tunnel at Matthew’s Ridge, North West District last week, were air-dashed to the city to receive medical attention.

The team included eight Chinese nationals and one Guyanese; however, one of the Chinese men died while receiving treatment on Saturday.

In a media release, the ministry indicated that as of Saturday evening, Ministry of Public Health specialists were still conducting “a battery of tests” to identify the virus blamed for the manganese miner’s death and the hospitalisation of others.

According to the minister, “there is no determination (as yet) of what the ailment is but all the patients displayed similar symptoms”.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud has stated that a “respiratory ailment” is to blame for the death and hospitalisation of the GMI workers.

“The deceased worker was ailing for days before seeking medical attention at the Matthews Ridge Hospital last Thursday. He died Saturday. His body will be airlifted to the capital Sunday,” the release stated.

It added: “The seven other ailing GMI employees were airlifted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Inc (GPHC) for further treatment. Neither the deceased nor those currently hospitalised had travelled overseas recently. The seven patients are to be transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Essequibo Islands/West Demerara (Region Three) on Sunday, and will be isolated.”

This is according to the public health minister who also indicated that a team of officials including a pathologist, a senior environmental health officer, a mortuary attendant and an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) specialist would be visiting the manganese mining site from Sunday.

The team was complemented by medical specialists, including Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Vishal Ramdas, operating in Barima/Waini, among others.

Furthermore, following the incident, the Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to bring all the key stakeholders together to ensure a Common Operating Picture (COP).

The meeting was hosted at CDC’s headquarters in Thomas Lands on Sunday and aimed at identifying the key response stakeholders who will track, monitor and document the situation.

Although the Ministry of Public Health has been identified as the lead agency for response, it is being supported by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs (MoIPA); the Ministry of Communities (MoC); the CDC; the Guyana Geology and Mines (GGMC); the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

At the end of the meeting, a plan of action was developed and agencies were designated specific responsibilities which are to be executed within an identified timeframe.

On Saturday evening, Minister Lawrence hailed the collaboration among the MOPH, the GPHC, PAHO/WHO and other partners who have indicated that they will continue to “work with neighbouring territories to exchange information” about the ongoing health crises in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are asking Region One residents to continue performing their usual hygiene habits such as washing their hands after visiting the washroom; covering their mouths when coughing,” Lawrence instructed, adding: “If you are not feeling well, go to a health facility.”