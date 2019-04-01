Mary Idila Crawford–Still going strong at 100

MARY Idila Crawford, of East Berbice, Corentyne, on Friday last celebrated her 100th birthday and credited her longevity to “the good life” the good Lord has blessed her with.

Born on March 29, 1919 at the family home on Number Road, Corentyne, the eldest of nine children, she lived a simple life like most country girls, but was always a bit of a tomboy, since she grew up with seven brothers.

She attended the Courtland Primary School but did not attend secondary school as most girls in those days. Being the eldest sibling, Crawford became the second mother of her home since her role was to take care of her siblings while her parents toiled to make ends meet.

Since her siblings were boys, Crawford developed a love for riding motorcycles, and it remained her favourite pastime for a long time.

Apart from a little hearing impairment and having to use a walking cane to maintin her balance, the centenarian has been given a clean bill of health by her doctors.

Even though she does not have any children of her own as her marriage was short-lived, she is considered a mother to many in the village.

After her marriage did not work out, she returned to her parents’ house and started doing domestic work to earn a living.

After a few years as a ‘domestic’ as such women were called back then, she got an opportunity to work in Georgetown, and while there, she started to give sewing lessons.

Through the lessons and her domestic work, she managed to build her own home in Georgetown, which became the base for her sewing lessons.

“I had over 15 sewing machines in my house, and I taught the girls to sew; how to knit and make things like socks, jerseys and other things,” Ms Crawford told the Guyana Chronicle.

She would spend most of her life in Georgeown,but when her sister decided to migrate she asked her to return to her place of birth to look after her family home.

She heeded the call, sold her home in Georgetown and returned to Number One Village, Corentyne once more.

A devout Anglican, Ms Crawford has never missed a sermon on Sundays, as it’s one of the things she most looks forward to, since it’s the one opportunity she gets to catch up on a little gossip with her extended family.

She’s easily the most loved and well-known person in the congregation, and if for some reason she misses church, the members show up at her home immediately after the service is over to check up on her.

She credits her longevity to contentment.

“My doctors always ask me what is it that I eat whenever I go to the

US to make my body so healthy, and I always tell them the same thing I am going to tell you. I eat any and everything, just like everyone else. Whatever is there, I will eat; I am always content, and don’t have any favourites for anything,” she said.

Her advice to everyone, especially the youths, is to stay away from conflict and situations that can cause harm.

These days, Ms Crawford’s hobbies include knitting, working on crossword puzzles, reading the bible and watching television, especially the ‘soaps’.

She celebrated her 100th birthday with a prayer service, followed by a family

‘get-together’, during which event

she opened the dance floor to Soca music and insisted that everyone joined her.

“Happiness is the key to long life, so be happy and avoid worries and stay away from trouble, and the good Lord will bless you to live as long as me,” she said.