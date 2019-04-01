Burnt remains of pensioner found at West Coast Berbice

A man has been detained in connection with the death of a pensioner whose burnt remains were found at Plantation Hope, West Coast Berbice on Sunday evening.

Dead is Bhagwandai ‘Deeda’ Deonarine, age 69. According to the police, the woman’s remains were found in a dried-out pond at the back of her premises about 19:45hrs on Sunday. A large portion of the victim’s land was also destroyed by fire.