Stabroek News finally exposed

I AM exceedingly happy that the Stabroek News is finally being exposed for its seminal role as part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic(PPP/C) – led attacks on the coalition government, the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Thousands of Guyanese have noted its 360-degree sommersault in aligning itself with elements within this country whose role in the degutting of this country is well documented, as it is well known. Moreover, they would have also observed its daily trenchant attacks, all in the name of the PPP/C, on a government which, although it has made some missteps, has done a tremendous lot in the socio-economic sphere, in efforts at making Guyana a better place after 23 years of government by the few, for the few.

I agree with Earl Hamilton’s piece, “SN editorial of the court ruling was no surprise,” as highlighted in the March 29 edition of your journal. His observations were well chronicled, in highlighting the SN’s institutional dislike of the PNC/R and what has clearly been a racist line against Afro-Guyanese, particularly the less fortunate. In fact, I will add that the genesis of this discredited newsprint has been as a media outlet that represents and supports exclusively, class interests that have continued on to this day.

I stand to be corrected to support this contention. One should refer to an incident either sometime in the final two years of the last century, or in the very early beginning of the new millennium, where the court had made judgement against an attorney that he either pay some damages or reimburse a client. He apparently refused, which forced the plaintiff to approach SN to air the particular grievance. If memory serves accurately, it was concluded that the SN did not publish the issue, because of the professional status of the attorney.

It is always held that the media must be allowed to play its role as both the public’s watchdog, and public conscience in a society where there are no constraints or threats to this critical mission. Further, this undertaking is expected to be carried out in an objective manner, in which fairness and balance is the guide. Such tenets are vital, particularly in such a society as ours, with its peculiar challenges.

In such an environment, poisoned especially by race, and further distorted by a new dubious understanding of social morality, any media that is worth its true salt, is expected to aid in the finding of solutions, rather than adding and exacerbating its problems, as SN has taken the chief role in ensuring.

In this regard, SN stands guilty, as its editorial policy has been the deliberate mouthpiece in a movement that continues to be notoriously dishonest. Of course, I do agree with the AG that “it is in bed with the PPP/C”. I see absolutely no wrong in such a statement of fact which is known to all Guyanese, even those who are constituents of the latter named political party.

And as aside, but incidental, in calling for a retraction/apology, the Guyana Press Association (GPA) should well be reminded that Bharrat Jagdeo could have only continued his blatant disrespect of its organisation, because he expected a continuation of its abysmal failure to hold its member media houses to the highest standards of media conduct, which facilitated, aided and abetted his daily lies and fake news at his press conferences. It would seem that such shameless acquiescence to abject sycophancy–utterly disgusting–had been expected to continue by Jagdeo, without his being challenged.

Therefore, his response to both Nazeema Raghubir’s question and subsequent statement is a jolting reminder that the media should not cosy up to political leaders for whatever it may seem to be worth, particularly those of the known ilk of Jagdeo. Shamefully, the latter has taken advantage of the GPA, thus playing it for all it is worth.

What a media collective that continues to sell itself on the cheap market for whatever promises made; and this is inclusive of the Stabroek News that is nationally discredited as a newspaper.

Regards

CAROL MENDONCA