Laying the groundwork for destabilisation

Dear Editor

LEADER of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has decided to continue his campaign of disruption to the lives of Guyanese and the destabilisation of political and social systems. His latest irresponsible act to have the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) boycott the National Assembly is to be condemned in the strongest terms by all, particularly by those who support the PPP.

Newspaper commentaries had previously asserted that Mr. Jagdeo is evidently, systematically laying the foundation of a sinister agenda to destabilise Guyana. It was pointed out that Jagdeo’s unjustified no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, coupled with his repeated and obvious attempts to foster a national atmosphere of fear, distrust, and division, could only be interpreted or construed as a blatant attempt to disrupt the smooth running and good governance of the country.

Following the tabling of Jagdeo’s no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, he repeatedly alluded to a looming “constitutional crisis,” one which has since been proven by the court to be entirely fabricated. The court has since ruled that the vote on the no-confidence motion had no legal validity.

Additionally, in a thinly veiled appeal to ethnic sensibilities, Jagdeo had encouraged Guyanese to “chase out” their fellow Guyanese who happen to be ministers of government from various PPP-dominated communities. Mr. Jagdeo, a former president, would certainly be aware that Article 160A (1) of the constitution states, “All persons, institutions and political parties are prohibited from taking any action or advancing, disseminating or communicating any idea which may result in racial or ethnic division among the people.” Evidently, Mr. Jagdeo — as demonstrated by his past and current conduct — has scant regard for the law, including Guyana’s supreme law.

The court having ruled that Bharrat Jagdeo’s trump card — his no-confidence motion — is without merit, has necessitated the opposition leader taking another approach in the furtherance of his destablisation agenda. He has said that he intends to appeal the court’s decision at the level of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and boycott the National Assembly, even as his calls to “chase out” ministers has never been withdrawn.

Mr. Jagdeo, as should any holder of high constitutional office, show respect for the rule of law. Additionally, elected officials should revere the wishes and interests of their constituents. Mr. Jagdeo’s party, the PPP, was elected to represent the interests of almost half of the Guyanese populace; as such, his dereliction of his duty to represent their interests in the National Assembly is unacceptable.

Of course, the work of governing Guyana in a democratic, stable, and responsible manner will continue; the APNU+AFC administration has given assured of this. However, that fact in no way absolves Mr. Jagdeo of his responsibilities or mitigates the negative effects of his deplorable, undemocratic conduct.

Mr. Jagdeo should correct his ways, abandon his attempts to disrupt the lives of citizens, stop his routine disregard of the law, and, instead, join the administration in its quest to put an end to division in Guyana, and work towards our country’s development.

Regards

Mark DaCosta