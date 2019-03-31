End the disruption

LEADER of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has decided to continue his campaign of attempting to disrupt the political and social systems, his latest act being the planned boycott of the National Assembly.

Of course, this is a right that the party can exercise and it has done so many times during the life of the 11th Parliament. Outside of Parliament, the opposition seems to have instructed its officers at the various Regional Democratic Councils and even at the Guyana Elections Commission, to disrupt proceedings. We have repeatedly seen the walk-outs from GECOM meetings by opposition-nominated commissioners thus preventing the meeting from taking place due to the lack of quorums. Similar disruption was reported at the last RDC meeting of Region Four, where the PPP councillors frustrated proceedings to the point that the meeting was prematurely adjourned.

It had been pointed out previously that Jagdeo’s unjustified no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, coupled with his repeated and obvious attempts to foster a national atmosphere of fear, distrust, and division, could only be interpreted or construed as an attempt to disrupt the smooth running and good governance of the country.

Following the tabling of his no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the leader of the opposition repeatedly alluded to a looming “constitutional crisis,” one which has since been proven by the court to be entirely fabricated. The court has since ruled that the vote on the no-confidence motion had no legal validity.

Additionally, in a thinly veiled appeal to ethnic sensibilities, Jagdeo had encouraged Guyanese to “chase out” their fellow Guyanese who happen to be ministers of government from their communities.

Mr. Jagdeo, a former president, would certainly be aware that Article 160A (1) of the constitution states, “All persons, institutions and political parties are prohibited from taking any action or advancing, disseminating or communicating any idea which may result in racial or ethnic division among the people.” Evidently, Mr. Jagdeo — as demonstrated by his past and current conduct — has scant regard for the law, including Guyana’s supreme law.

The court having ruled that Bharrat Jagdeo’s trump card — his no-confidence motion — is without merit, has necessitated the opposition leader taking another approach in the furtherance of his agenda. He has appealed the court’s decision at the level of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

As we have pointed out before, the PPP/C has been fostering a highly dubious narrative that the APNU+AFC government is incompetent and corrupt, and therefore must be removed from office after only three years, and without further delay. The problem is, the PPP/C ruled Guyana for 23 years, with a long list of highly unsatisfactory outcomes. Guyana, from 1992 – 2015, remained an underdeveloped country, with widespread and deep poverty and inequalities among its people. The education system deteriorated, with most schools starved for resources.

Mr. Jagdeo, as should any holder of high constitutional office, show respect for the rule of law. Additionally, elected officials should revere the wishes and interests of their constituents. Mr. Jagdeo’s party, the PPP, was elected to represent the interests of almost half of the Guyanese populace; as such, the dereliction of his duty to represent their interests in the National Assembly is unacceptable.

The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled that no President must serve more than two terms. Yet, he would not relinquish leadership and control of his party, seemingly determined not only to be its kingmaker and puppet master, but also its only voice. Hopefully, this party will in time rid itself of the tyranny of its circumstances.

Of course, the work of governing Guyana in a democratic, stable, and responsible manner will continue; the APNU+AFC administration has assured this. However, that fact in no way absolves Mr. Jagdeo of his responsibilities or mitigates the negative effects of his conduct.

Mr. Jagdeo should correct his ways, abandon his attempts to disrupt the lives of citizens, stop his routine disregard of the law, and, instead, join the administration in its quest to put an end to division in Guyana, and work towards our country’s development.