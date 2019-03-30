Herstelling register eight-wicket win in ISG/Sterling Products T20 cricket final

HERSTELLING A defeated Nandy Park by eight wickets in the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA)-organised ISG/Sterling Products T20 cricket competition, which was played recently at the Laluni ground.

In the championship clash of the 14-team competition, Nandy Park won the toss and batted first. Several batsmen had starts, but none exploded. Sagar Hathamani, who struck two sixes and an equal number of fours, led the charge with 39. Support came from national cricketer Tevin Imlach, who scored 27 runs (1×4, 2×6).

Bowling for Herstelling, former Guyana U-19 cricketer Richie Looknauth finished with 2-17 from his four overs, while skipper Anand Bharat took 2-22 (also from four overs) and Delroy Williams 1-11.

Safraz Esau then batted his team to an easy win. The all-rounder struck seven fours and five sixes in a top score of 67 unbeaten runs. Support came from another all-rounder, Looknauth, who finished with an unbeaten 30 (2×4, 1×6).

Fast bowler Keon Morris took both wickets for Nandy Park. He finished with 2-21 from three overs.