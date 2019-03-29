Towards a brighter future with GSDS

GOVERNMENT’s policy of sustainable development, officially named the Green State development Strategy (GSDS), continues to provide obviously tremendous benefits in various aspects of life to Guyanese throughout all the regions.

One of the most notable and transformative outcomes of the GSDS may be the installation of LED streetlights in communities across the country. As the programme continues, the gloomy days of unlit streets and dangerously dark roadways are destined to become nothing more than distant memories. In early June 2018, government announced the finalisation of this key initiative that had been in the works since 2016.

The APNU+AFC administration revealed that Guyana and Japan had agreed to a deal whereby Japan would provide a grant of US$ 17,812,737 to modernise Guyana’s energy sector under government’s GSDS. US$ 1.4 million of that grant would be used to procure more than 7,000 LED streetlights. At the time of the announcement, 1,500 lights were already on hand, and ready for installation, with the remainder to follow.

Implementation began immediately, and, since then, communities across Guyana’s regions have benefitted by the installation of the superior technology of LED lights. LED stands for light emitting diode, and LED lighting is a relatively new technology which experts believe will revolutionise lighting because of the technology’s unique and superior characteristics and features.

Energy experts explain that LED lights have numerous advantages over the older, orange-coloured mercury vapour streetlights. Clean, environmentally friendly LED lights use only a tiny fraction of electricity as compared to the older lamps that contain toxic mercury. But the advantages do not end there. Unlike the old lamps, LED lights reach full brightness instantly; they do not need to warm up. LEDs are brighter, do not attract insects, can withstand harsh weather conditions, and shine straight down on the road instead of projecting glare into the eyes of drivers. Evidently, the new technology will be most welcome by Guyanese.

To date, about 5,000 lights have been installed countrywide including in Pomeroon-Supenaam where the entire stretch from Anna Regina to Supenaam has been lit, as well as much of Wakenaam. In Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, from Vreed-en-Hoop to Nouvelle Flanders, and Meten-Meer-Zorg to Plantain Walk has benefitted. In Demerara-Mahaica, the complete length of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Bourda Market are being illuminated. In Mahaica-Berbice, a section of Ithaca, which was never lit, is now out of the dark. In East Berbice-Corentyne, D’ Edward Village to Rosignol, and Palmyra will be fully lit. And in Upper Demerara-Berbice, McKenzie and Wismar continue to benefit. And the programme continues.

Guyanese will agree with the international experts who say that streetlights not only improve the aesthetics of communities but are virtually a necessity, and LED is better. Mr. Art Wilson of the Mapua Institute of Technology wrote, “Street lighting is probably the most important thing in any city, it improves safety for drivers, riders, and pedestrians. Street lighting can provide safety advantages at locations near intersections and can also improve safety for pedestrians, particularly at crossing points.

These lights have the ability to keep the cityscape lit at night. LED street lighting is the future of street lighting. There are many reasons why LED street lights are considered more when it comes to street and area lighting. This is because not only are LED lights environmentally friendly, but they also have a higher output compared to conventional lights. These lights are also free from hazardous chemicals such as mercury and lead which give out toxins.”

Government’s decision to implement the LED street-lighting project is commendable for many reasons; for one thing, it demonstrates that the administration has its priorities well laid out. As the programme continues, Guyanese are urged to take good care of the modern infrastructure which the APNU+AFC administration is building for the benefit of all citizens.