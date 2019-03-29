Scores tap free eyecare services

SINCE the early 1990s, George Subraj, a US-based Guyanese, has been assisting in enhancing the quality of healthcare in Guyana with specific focus on ophthalmology.

On Wednesday, the George Subraj Foundation hosted an eye clinic in the Wales Community on the West Bank of Demerara. The exercise saw scores of persons receiving free spectacles to suit the condition of their eyes.

President of the foundation, Mr. Tony Subraj, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, made the point that his father had been instrumental in conducting over 100 corneal transplants in Guyana.

Since the cost of living has in some cases been astronomical, the foundation has sought to address this critical eyecare need, mostly in the rural areas of the country, thereby affording persons the opportunity to access quality healthcare at little or no cost.

While admitting that people have challenges when it comes to accessing quality healthcare, Mr Subraj was careful to note that the organisation has successfully addressed very critical issues such as glaucoma and cataract. In addition, having now completed his seventh trip to Guyana since his father’s passing, Mr Subraj said that he finds great joy in giving back to the citizens. The George Subraj Foundation is working in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and will be hosting more outreach clinics.

On Friday, March 29, 2019, the team will head to Dr. Kanhai’s Clinic at Bartica and on Sunday, March 31, 2019, the team will be at #70 Village Corentyne, Berbice.