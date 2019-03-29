New Amsterdam woman leads cops to illegal weapon

A Berbice woman on Friday led the police to a rifle which her 15-year-old son allegedly stashed close to the family’s home.

Reports are that the New Amsterdam woman made contact with the police Friday and told them that she has information that her has a weapon in an empty lot.

the Angoys Avenue woman reported to the cops that her son, who goes by the call name ‘Hot Skull’, stashed the weapon in the lot opposite their home.

The weapon which was recovered has been identified as a Nitro Piston Rifle with carried a serial number. On the barrel of the weapon was a telescopic lens and silencer.

The gun was wrapped in a piece of white linen in some bushes among several pieces of wood.

When dusted, two sets of prints were lifted from the weapon and it has since been sent for ballistic examination.

The teen, who is a school drop-out, is being tracked by the police.

(Leroy Smith)