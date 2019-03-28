STAG Beer launches Easter Futsal tournament

THIRTY-TWO teams will be in action from this weekend, following the launch of the STAG Beer Easter Futsal Festival yesterday at the company’s Beterverwagting boardroom.

The tournament will feature 22 Georgetown teams, along with two teams each from West Bank Demerara, East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara, and Linden.

During yesterday’s launch, tournament promoter Frank ‘English’ Parris contended that the tournament, apart from a brief hiatus, had been going for just over 19 years.

He noted that the event was his brainchild (Santos Football Club) and after a few years, Ansa McAl joined under the Carib Beer brand.

Kashif Muhammad, head of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and tournament organiser, said that after being contacted, they were more than happy to come on board.

He said after teaming up last year for the International Futsal Tournament, the organisation was very pleased to be involved.

Apart from STAG, Dynas Trading, Star Party Rentals, Sonic Boom and 94.1 are also sponsors.

The winners of the tournament will pocket $700 000.

Brand Events coordinator Nigel Worrell, during his remarks stated that “STAG beer has become a brand synonymous with football in Guyana.”

Fans, who are in attendance on any of the 11 playing nights, will have a chance to win special STAG prizes, he stated.

Games will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to avoid a direct conflict with the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League tournament.

This, organisers noted, was to allow those Elite League players the option (if granted permission by the GFF) to play in the tournament.

April 27 is the tentative date for the final.