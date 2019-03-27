Exxon gets clearance to drill at Yellowtail-1

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted an Environmental Permit to ExxonMobil for exploration drilling at the Yellowtail-1 well.

This was confirmed on Monday by EPA Executive Director Vincent Adams, who told the Guyana Chronicle, “I do confirm that the said permit has been granted.”

The Yellowtail-1 well is located in the offshore Stabroek Block, approximately six miles (10 kilometres) west of Tilapia-1 in the Turbot area, and is expected to be drilled by the Noble Tom Madden drillship.

ExxonMobil is awaiting approval of government-issued permits for the Liza Phase 2 Development Project, which is expected to be granted soon. It will use a second FPSO designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels per day.

Adams told the newspaper that the permit granted to Yellowtail-1 will now be used to establish future offshore permits. “After some extensive, but good faith negotiations, I am happy that the EPA was able to grant the EEPGL its final permit for drilling of the Yellow Tail -1 exploration well, while avoiding any costly delays in the drilling of the well. This permit is a major breakthrough in establishing the template for all future offshore drilling permits to be granted by the EPA,” he said.

The US oil giant ExxonMobil, discovered oil in two of its recently-drilled wells back in February at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells.

Tilapia-1 encountered approximately 305 feet (93 metres) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir, and was drilled to a depth of 18,786 feet (5,726 metres) in 5,850 feet (1,783 metres) of water.

Meanwhile, the Haimara-1 well encountered approximately 207 feet (63 metres) of high-quality gas condensate-bearing sandstone reservoir, and was drilled to a depth of 18,289 feet (5,575 metres) in 4,590 feet (1,399 metres) of water.