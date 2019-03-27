Child dies in Corentyne accident

Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old student of the Eversham Primary School, who died after she was struck down by a car shortly after school was dismissed on Tuesday.

Dead is Arianna Lowenfield of Epson Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said that around 1520hrs on Tuesday, a hire car bearing registration, HC 2523 and which was driven by a 33 year-old man, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road. While in the vicinity of Eversham Bridge, the child allegedly ran from a westerly to easterly direction from behind a lorry that was proceeding north along the road.

She was struck down by the car and and picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police,the driver was arrested and is presently in custody at #51 Police Station.A breathalyzer test was performed on him, however no traces of alcohol detected.

Investigations are ongoing.