Delhi Capitals powered by Rishabh Pant thump Mumbai Indians at Wankhede

DELHI Capitals (DC) have managed to take a lead in the head to head battle against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Capitals have also opened their account with a victory in their opening match of the season. MI, on the other hand, have yet again started with a loss. They have now not won their first match of the season since 2012.

Coming back to the match, the hosts won the toss and opted to field first at the jam-packed Wankhede stadium. They also started well to send back Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer early in the innings.

At 29/2, it seemed that the Capitals will post a below-par total. But Colin Ingram arrived and things started to settle in. He, along with Shikhar Dhawan, stitched 83 runs for the third wicket to get the momentum going for the team.

After Ingram was dismissed, it was time for Rishabh Pant to launch an assault on the Mumbai bowlers. He literally 0ripped apart each and every bowler that came his way on his way to a 17-ball half-century. He shifted gears dramatically after that to end unbeaten on 78 off 27 balls which led the Delhi Capitals to a mammoth total of 213 runs for the loss of six wickets after 20 overs.

Yuvraj fights but to no avail

Mumbai Indians (MI) needed their skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to have any chance of gunning down the total. But both of them were sent back to the hut within the powerplay overs. Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard then added 50 quick runs for the third wicket to keep the team in the hunt. But the latter was bluffed by Keemo Paul with a slower one and Axar Patel snaffled Hardik Pandya in the very next over for a duck to effectively seal the game.

But Yuvi was undone yet. His sublime sent the Mumbai fans into the frenzy and his half-century was the only positive for them in the end. Constant fall of wickets from the other end didn’t help the home team’s cause as they eventually fell short of the target by 37 runs.

Mumbai Indians could only score 176 runs for the loss of nine wickets as Jasprit Bumrah didn’t come out to bat.