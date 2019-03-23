$35M multi-purpose centre for Parfaite Harmonie

THE sprawling West Bank Demerara community of La Parfaite Harmonie in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), is to be gifted with a multi-purpose centre by year-end.

The community, which has undergone a number of developmental changes in the last few years, has been identified by the Region’s Regional Executive Officer, Jennifer Ferreira Dougall as the area to benefit from this project.

The senior regional official related that each of the country’s 10 administrative regions has been allocated $35M, which money is to be used on a project of their choosing and executed within the respective region. According to her, Parfaite Harmonie was chosen for the construction of a multi-purpose centre, because, in spite of the rapid developments taking place there, there is no recreational facility to keep the youths gainfully occupied.

“This area has been developing tremendously, but what I have observed is that there are no recreational facilities where the youths can go to keep them occupied, so we are going to put a facility in place to occupy them from becoming engaged in the wrong activity,” Ms Ferreira Dougall said.

The REO said that after paying numerous visits to the community, she has been able to identify a suitable area in which to locate th facility, and that all that she needs to do now is engage the Central Housing and Planning Authority to obtain the requisite permission to use the plot, so that there will be no hiccups further down the line.

She said the launch of a committee, which will comprise of representatives from all areas, including sports, is planned for next Thursday to discuss and move the project forward.

Each region is required to complete their respective project, replete with plaque and a flag pole, by the end of November leading into December. The idea is to have each region conduct their own flag-raising activity for Mash 2020 at the project site so as to showcase it.