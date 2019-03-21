We’re ready!

Guyana, Belize ready for showdown and

WITH just one day to go before their historic clash in the CONCACAF Nations League Qualifier, Guyana and Belize are both overflowing with confidence.

The two countries will face each other for only the second time in their respective foot-balling history, on March 23, at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara

With a spot at the Gold Cup on the line, the game is one of the most important clashes in the two countries’ history, since a win for Golden Jaguars will see them reach the confederation’s topmost tournament for the first time, while the visitors are hoping to make a return to the competition for the first time since 2013 when they made their inaugural appearance.

The two teams’ captains yesterday at a press conference held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, told reporters that after a lengthy preparation period, they’re anxious to take the pitch.

However, there could only be one winner, since obviously, a draw is not an option for Sam Cox, Guyana’s captain, and his Belizean equal in Woodrow West.

The 33-year-old West, who competes with Honduran side Juticalpa FC in the country’s first division league, said while his team is ignorant of the make-up of the Michael Johnson unit, they’re optimistic of a positive outcome tomorrow.

Cox, on the other hand, spoke profoundly of his side’s composition and their new imports and stated that Guyanese should wear their yellow jerseys and overflow the National Track and Field Centre as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ create history.

Guyana’s first and only outing against Belize was in 2002 in an international friendly in Belize City, where the Golden Jaguars went down 1-3.

The Guyanese men are positioned at 8th behind Curacao (1), Haiti (2), Cuba (3), Canada (4), Jamaica (5) and Martinique (6) who rounded off the top-six teams in the tournament, having picked up full points from their three matches. Bermuda (7th) St Kitts and Nevis (9th) and the Dominican Republic are the other teams in the top ten.

Belize, Guyana’s next opponents, are in 13th position with six points (two wins and a loss).

Only the top ten teams from the 34-team CONCACAF Nations League will advance to the Gold Cup in the USA from June 15 to July 7.

Golden Jaguars Squad:

Goalkeepers – Alex Murray, Sese Norville and Akel Clarke. Defenders – Sam Cox, Elliot Bonds, Terence Vancooten, Reiss Greenidge, Ronayne Marsh-Brown, Walter Moore and Kevin Layne. Midfield – Neil Danns, Clive Nobrega, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Anthony Jeffrey, Kadell Daniel, Warren Creavalle and Trayon Bobb. Forwards – Sheldon Holder, Gregory Richardson, Pernel Schultz, Marcel Barrington, Emery Welshman and Keanu Marsh-Brown.

Belize squad:

Goalkeepers: Shane Orio (Bandits Sporting Club) and Woodrow West (Juticalpa FC) (Honduras)

Defenders: Elroy Smith (Verdes FC), Evral Trapp (Verdes FC), Ian Gaynair (Bandits Sporting Club), Dalton Eiley Jr (Bandits Sporting Club), Trevor Lennen (Bandits Sporting Club) and Michael Atkinson (Oxford City FC)

Midfielders: Daniel Jimenez (Bandits Sporting Club), San Mendez (Verdes FC), Elroy Kuylen Jr. (Verdes FC), Nahjib Guerra (Verdes FC), Krisean Lopez (Verdes FC), Andres Makin (Police United FC) and Nana Mensah (Balya Belediyespor FC).

Forwards: Harrison Roches (Police United FC) Michael Salazar Jr (Rio Grande Valley FC), Deon McCaulay (Atlanta Revolutionary FC) and Randy Padilla (Chimal FC).