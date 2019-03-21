South American Beach Games| Guyana lose 7-2 to Colombia; 9-0 to Argentina

GUYANA’S male beach football team, competing for the first time at the South American Games, in Argentina, were given a rude welcome.

The team lost their first two group matches yesterday, and, with one game in hand, will not advance from the group stages of the championship.

Playing under what manager Dwalon Farrell has described as cold conditions, even as the sun is shining, Guyana went down first to Columbia 7-2 on Wednesday.

They also capitulated yesterday morning to host nation Argentina, 9-0, at the Rosario Beach Football venue.

The Guyanese got their first goals at this level off the boots of Jamal Haynes and Kennard Simon.

They were expected to play their final group match against Peru last evening.

This year’s South American Beach Football competition has attracted some 14 countries and is held biennially. (Joe Chapman)