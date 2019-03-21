Matthew’s brilliant century hands Barbados eight-wicket win over Jamaica

By Michelangelo Jacobus

Defending champions Barbados took on Jamaica in a top-of-the-table clash as the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 continued at the GCC ground, Bourda.

Jamaica won the toss and elected to bat, but were stifled by the Barbados bowling attack and could only muster 214-6 which Barbados chased down in 35.3 overs .

Haley Matthews led with a brilliant century while Kycia Knight once again played a supporting role with an unbeaten half-century to hand Barbados victory by eight wickets.

The win means Barbados have now cemented their status as favourites to retain the trophy.

Jamaica took first strike and found scoring tough as Barbados tightened the screws with some quality bowling. However, Jamaica’s in-form skipper, Stafanie Taylor, once again led from the front. Fresh off a match-winning century against host nation Guyana in their last match, she once again showed her quality, composing a patient 80 (117 deliveries) which included four boundaries, to lead her side to a par total of 214-6.

At one point, the Jamaicans looked set for a big score at 120-2 with Taylor and her deputy, Chedean Nation, at the crease, but the Bajan bowlers were tight in their line and length with Hayley Matthews turning in a good spell to eventually restrict the Jamaicans to just 214.

Three of Barbados’ bowlers shared the wickets evenly with Hayley Matthews taking 2-36 from her 10 overs while Shenika Bruce and Shamilia Connell had figures of 2-32 (6 overs) and 2-34 (9 overs respectively).

Chasing 215 for victory, Matthews began the innings by slapping the first ball through the offside for four before adding another with a crunching drive.

She was especially severe on Karla Cohen, carrying her for a six and two fours in the third over as Barbados raced away.

Barbados brought up their 50 in the eighth over and by then the game looked to have gotten away from Jamaica.

Matthews offered a chance when she was on 68, chipping Stafanie Taylor to mid-off who was unable to hold on to a brilliant effort.

Meanwhile Kycia Knight was her able supporter with a solid half century and by the time Matthews fell, bowled by Nation for a well played 108 (101 balls, 14x4s, 2x6s), victory was well in sight.

Enter Deandra Dottin who knocked off the remaining runs to end the innings unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries with two fours and two sixes.

Barbados will next face Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.