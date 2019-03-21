…Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 131 runs

GUYANA registered their first win in the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup, when they defeated the Leeward Islands yesterday in round three at Enmore.

The Guyanese, after suffering two consecutive defeats, rebounded nicely to win by 131 runs.

Watched by a handful of spectators, the Guyanese, batting first, made a competitive 240, a total which they defended easily.

Shebika Gajnabi hit a top-score of 78, an innings which held the Guyanese batting together. She received support from Sheneta Grimmond (37) and Mnady Mangru (35), as the duo added 72 for the first wicket.

Tremayne Smartt contributed 21. Sanelo Willett (3-30), was the best bowler for the visitors.

In reply, the home team bowlers produced a discipline effort in restricting the visitors to 109 in 34.5 overs.

Mangru returned with the ball to dismantle the visitors with figures of 4-22.

After the win, Coach Bharat Mangru expressed that the team played to the game plan, adding that the win is a welcome one for the Guyanese.

The fourth round is billed for tomorrow with Guyana playing the defending champions, Barbados, at the National Stadium, Providence, while the Windward Islands clash with Leeward Islands at Enmore and Jamaica oppose Trinidad and Tobago at Everest.