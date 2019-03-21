Close to 7000 can now tap potable water in Timehri, Hauraruni

SOME 6450 residents of Timehri North and 200 in Hauraruni on the East Bank of Demerara now have access to potable water with the completion of several Water Supply System Improvement Sub-Projects in the communities.

The projects were undertaken by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), an implementing and funding agency under the Ministry of Finance.

The works in both communities were executed by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction services and the systems were officially handed over to the GWI during two separate ceremonies. In the community of Timehri North, the project entailed the installation of PVC transmission mains, flush out points and booster pumps at GWI’s Timehri Pump Station and was executed at a total cost of GY$43, 012, 200 during the period of September 12, 2017 and May 11, 2018.

No longer are the residents enduring the hardships of walking long distances to access potable water since they are now accessing water even in the top flats of their homes.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles told residents that water quality testing was carried out and the water is safe.

The Community Development Council had reached out to the GWI to provide access to potable water and expressed willingness to make contributions towards this end. Dr. Charles commended and expressed gratitude to the council for bringing the matter to the company’s attention and the BNTF for funding the project.

He alluded to the heeding of President David Granger’s call to bring equity between the hinterland and the coastland as he noted the priority areas of ensuring access to potable water at health facilities and schools.

The Managing Director acknowledged that there still exist many communities which lack access to potable water while assuring that the utility company is working assiduously to find the resources to provide this access.

Meanwhile, BNTF Project manager, Mr. Dikedemma Utoh, stressed the importance of water even as he alluded to this year’s World Water Day theme “Leaving no one behind.” In this regard, he pointed out that no resident of Timehri North was left behind with this intervention.

He said that billions of people around the world are still living without access to safe water, which also includes some persons in Guyana. Mr. Utoh said that the BNTF, as the implementing agency along with the GWI, is pleased to provide residents with basic access to potable water.

Timehri North Resident, Colin King, expressed profound gratitude to the BNTF staff, the Government of Guyana and the GWI for greatly improving the lives of the residents. He pointed out that the previous administration had labelled Timehri North as a squatting area and even demolished some of the houses, an act that created emotional trauma of fear and uncertainty. The resident noted that efforts to provide the community with access to potable water served to bring some much-needed healing. Mr. King underscored that the success of the project has removed the everyday rigour of early-morning and late-night fetching of water for domestic use and the health dangers of household self- storage.

Construction of well

Meanwhile, in Hauraruni, the project entailed, among other works, the construction of a well, supply and installation of a PV pumping system, construction of an elevated storage facility and the installation of transmission lines. This was done between May 2, 2017 and November 22, 2017, at a cost of GY$24,555,877.

Residents of that community also spoke of the difficulties previously faced in walking long distances to fetch water. One such resident was Pastor Keeshan Banwarie who outlined the various methods which were tried over the years for residents to gain access to potable water.

He said that residents also travelled to Timehri to purchase water for drinking but with the intervention, they now have access to water that is safe for drinking. The resident noted that the supply of water is now satisfactory. Pastor Banwarie expressed gratitude to all those who made it possible.

Dr. Van-WestCharles assured the residents of Hauraruni that the utility understands the need for continuous supply. Therefore, further analysis will be done and changes made to the system for more optimum results for residents. He said that GWI, working along with other stakeholders, wants to ensure the water comes as close as possible or into the home.

Under the project, nine residents were also trained in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. This was done by the BNTF in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Hinterland Electrification Unit of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and GWI.