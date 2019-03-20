Security officers trained in strategic communications

SOME 34 officers completed an in-depth training in strategic communications facilitated by the Military Information Support Team (MIST) of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the US Embassy on Monday.

Thirty officers were from the Guyana Police Force, two from the Guyana Defence Force and two from the City Constabulary.

The one-week course held at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, mainly focused on planning, target audience analysis, strategic campaign development, product development and design, among others.

During the training, graduants were given both practical and theoretical exercises with the aim of testing their knowledge. They were also evaluated after each session.

Addressing the simple but significant graduation ceremony, Assistant Commissioner of Training, Clifton Hicken, thanked the facilitators for their work and encouraged the participants to make full use of what they have learnt.

“As community relations officers, public relations officers and correspondents, you are the face of the force and when you go out to meet with the public, it is expected that you do so professionally and with this training, it is expected that you better yourselves as it relates to communicating with the public,” Hicken said.

Detachment Commander MIST, Captain Patrick Cunningham, noted that he was pleased with the engagement of the participants during the training.

The objectives of the training were to work alongside the GPF and GDF to develop and strengthen targeted capabilities; to strengthen US-Guyana Joint Security Forces interoperability; to improve the ability of influence operations to counter threats; and boost GPF/GDF recruitment within Guyana.

Meanwhile, Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, in welcoming the participants and invitees, said the course is very historic since it is the first time a large batch of personnel, which includes representatives from the GDF and the City Constabulary, have been so fortunate to receive such an extensive training in communications.

The curtain was brought down with the presentation of certificates, followed by the appreciation of outstanding students who were all presented with commemorative coins.

The facilitators of the training were Captain Patrick Cunningham; Sergeant First Class, Juan C. Llanes; Sergeant, First Class Jason J. Hazley; Sergeant Spencer Sexton and Specialist Jeremiah T. Rice, all of the Military Information Support Operations, Trinidad and Tobago.