GABA/Let’s Bet Sports Division-2 K’O tournament| Vikings upset Pepsi Sonics 74-69

THE recently-formed Vikings basketball club scored a 74-69 win over Pepsi Sonics on Tuesday evening, when the Let’s Bet Sports-sponsored Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Division-2 Knockout tournament continued at the Burnham Basketball Court.

Sonia Rodney, the only female coach in GABA, saw her side led to victory by a team-high 17 points from Seon Lee, while Kevon Dey chipped in with 15 points.

Rawle Smith (10), Osafo Johnson (10) and Jeffrey Wilkinson (8) also found their names on the scoresheets for Vikings.

Shamar Anderson netted a game-high 20 points, while Troy Glasgow added 14 points.

The contest began brightly for Vikings who took the initial lead, compliments of a 15-12 score-line at the end of the first period.

However, Sonics responded in the second stanza, netting 25 points while restricting their foes to 12 points to enter the half-time interval in control at 37-27.

The sea-saw nature of the clash continued in the pivotal third quarter, as Vikings outscored Sonics 19-11 to reduce the deficit to 48-46 as they entered the final period.

The come-from-behind result was then accomplished in the final stanza, as Vikings amassed a mammoth 28 points, reducing Sonics to 21 points.

The event, which is sponsored by Guyana Lottery Company, resumed yesterday at the same venue with another round of matches.