Cops sensitised on use of breathalysers, speed guns

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were recently trained by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on the verification and use of breathalysers and speed guns.

These measuring instruments are used by the GPF to ascertain the alcohol levels of persons driving under the influence and the speed at which they drive.

The training also focused on educating ranks on the use of the International System of Units, which is the legal system of measurement during the exercise of their duties.

During the training, head of the Legal Metrology Department, Jermaine Softley, provided an overview of the activities of GNBS and focused on the importance of ensuring verified measuring instruments are used by traffic ranks.

Softley stated that when instruments are verified and users are trained and certified, the public becomes more confident in the results.

He further stated that the GNBS, as the national measurement institute in Guyana, is building capacity to verify breathalysers and speed guns used by the force.

He concluded that collaboration between the GNBS and the GPF to train traffic ranks is a necessary step towards ensuring reliable measurements are made when administering the law.

Meanwhile, a detailed training on the use of speed guns was provided by GNBS Senior Inspector, Alwin Etwah.

The officers were educated on the functionalities of the two broad types of speed guns used today – the radars and lidars.

The features of these speed guns and the frequency of internal and external calibrations were also highlighted.

In addition, GNBS Senior Inspector, Keemo Fyffe, also did a presentation on the use and calibration of breathalysers.

Breathalysers were introduced by the GPF to measure blood alcohol content from breath samples as many drivers continue to drink and drive.

Fyffe reminded ranks that it is important that they have a thorough understanding of how to conduct breathalyser tests.

He also emphasised that the GPF must have breathalysers used in law enforcement calibrated at least once per month.

Ranks were trained on the use of the International System of Units and were encouraged to use grams and kilogrammes in their reports of drug cases, and centimetres and metres when taking measurements at accidents or crime scenes.

For the next few months, the GNBS will continue to offer training to ranks of the Guyana Police Force to build their competency to obtain measurements, which can withstand scrutiny in the Court of Law.

Every participant will receive a certificate upon completion of the training.