Matthews’ all-round brilliance handsBarbados victory against Windward Islands

… Bowlers propel T&T to victory over Leeward Islands

By Michelangelo Jacobus

DEFENDING champions Barbados made it two wins out of two games with Hayley Matthews once again turning in an impressive performance with bat and ball. Trinidad and Tobago also continued their winning ways as the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 tournament continued yesterday.

At Guyana National Stadium, Windward Islands won the toss and sent in Barbados to bat, a decision which backfired, as the Bajan batters unleashed a dominant performance to rack up 334-3 before bowling out Windward for 93 to win by 241 runs.

Opening the batting Matthews plundered 91 (113 deliveries) before she was caught and bowled by Qiana Joseph, Matthews’ knock included 13 boundaries and a maximum. She was supported by Kycia Knight who made 81 (106 deliveries, (8×4) before being bowled by Pearl Etienne.

However, Deandra Dottin and Kyshona Knight destroyed the hapless Windward attack to carry their side to a mammoth total.

Dottin was especially harsh in her top score of 94 not out from 50 deliveries which included 15 boundaries and two maximums while King held her end to finish unbeaten on 23 from 19 deliveries (2×4).

In response, Windward Islands’ resistance was futile with the Bajan bowlers all putting in valuable contributions; Shamilia Connell was the pick of the bowlers ending with figures of 3-36 (10 overs) with Matthews chipping in with 2-19 (6 overs) while Shanika Bruce and Shakera Selman also took two wickets each.

Afy Fletcher was the top scorer for the Windward Islands with 24, before retiring hurt. The next best contribution came from Akeira Peters who made 19.

Meanwhile, playing at Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, T&T faced the Leeward Islands. The latter won the toss and took first strike but could manage only a paltry 76 with the T&T bowlers needing just 25.1 overs to skittle them out.

Most of the wickets were shared between Leandra Ramdeen and Karishma Ramharack, the former snaring four wickets for just 12 runs off 6.1 overs while Ramharack offered valuable support with figures of 3-23 (7 overs) with Aneesa Mohamed claiming two scalps at 15 runs off five overs.

The only batter to reach double figures was Shebani Bhaskar who managed 26 before she was run-out. The next best score came from Saneldo Willet with nine runs.

Needing just 77 for victory, T&T’s chase was buoyed by opener Felicia Walters who was unbeaten on 32. However T&T lost four wickets in a mini-collapse with first-game hero Reniece Boyce holding her wicket to see her side home, T&T won by four wickets as they ended with 79-4 off 17 overs.

The Windward Islands bowlers shared a wicket apiece with Jenisen Richards being the most economical (1-11-4 overs).