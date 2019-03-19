Gov’t, Carter Centre discuss political situation

A TEAM of representatives from the Carter Centre on Monday visited Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC and discussed the current political situation in Guyana in light of the passage of the no-confidence motion.

A statement from the Attorney General Chambers did not provide the details of the meeting. Last week, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, had said that he held talks with the centre. He too had declined to divulge details of his talks with the organisation. Among the Carter Centre officials who met with the AG are: Davis J. Caroll, Brett Lacy and Jason J. Carter.

Last Friday, President David Granger assured that his government was not unconstitutional and that there is no legal impediment that restrains it from exercising its functions or requires it to assume only ‘caretaker’ functions. In an address to the nation, the Guyanese leader said notwithstanding the passage of the motion of no-confidence in the National Assembly on December 21, last year, the current political situation “should not be a cause for alarm and anxiety.” To this end, he said he is prepared to do his part to ensure credible elections are held as he underscored the importance of political cooperation at this critical junction in the country’s history.

“I am prepared to do my part to ensure credible elections within…the shortest time possible this year. The decisions which have to be made and the actions which need to be taken, however, are not mine alone,” President Granger said.

His address had come days before the expiration of the three-month constitutional deadline for the holding of early of elections, which were triggered by the December 21, 2018 vote of no-confidence against the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government. Pending the outcome of the Appeal Court’s decision on the validity of the motion, the government needs the support of the Parliamentary Opposition – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to extend the time for the holding of General and Regional Elections. According to the Constitution, a two-thirds majority of all elected members of the National Assembly is needed to extend the deadline for elections. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has long indicated that it lacks the technical and financial capability to hold the elections within the three-month timeframe, and is now in the process of preparing a plan of action for the holding of elections within the shortest possible time.

“I rely on the commission’s readiness, the provision of funds and the expansion of time by the National Assembly to conduct credible elections. I rely on the outcome of legal challenges by the Court of Appeal. I rely, also, on public confidence in the institutions responsible for executing these processes. They demand political cooperation, not confrontation,” the Head of State told the nation.

President Granger said it is his desire that credible elections be held in the shortest possible time, and assured the nation that his government’s actions are consistent and are in compliance with the Constitution. “I urge everyone not to be intimidated by incendiary insinuations aimed at instigating disaffection which could affect preparations for elections. I assure everyone that the government will spare no effort to protect your fundamental rights and freedoms.

Guyanese, I am confident that the path we have chosen is the best for the nation,” the Head of State told the nation. In recent days, the government has had cause to condemn statements made by the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, that President Granger ceases to be President after March 21, 2019. Jagdeo has also called on Guyanese to “chase out” the President and his ministers. The government has deemed Jagdeo’s utterances as malicious. It is believed that his remarks are intended to create confusion amongst the populace.