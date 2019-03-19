Finally, justice is done

THE reported conviction of the Muslim cleric who had been on trial for the monstrous crime of sexual activity with under-age boys in 2012, means that justice has finally been done. Though he has received what is definitely condign judicial punishment for only a single count of what had been read as a nine- count indictment, the severity of his conviction has again signalled the court’s very extreme displeasure with an offence that continues unabated.

In stating this, one is mindful of the recent report in the press of in excess of 300 cases of child sexual abuse, so far, for 2019. And this may not reflect the true figure in terms of actual cases being brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. There may be far more instances in excess of what has been officially stated.

There were many delays, inclusive of several cases which were postponed at the level of the Magistrates Court; there was also the disappearance of original documents that had to be recreated. Nevertheless, the case of the accused cleric finally became scheduled for the High Court and justice has been served.

And though it has not been mentioned whether the lone conviction, thus far, is in respect of one of the young victims of the mother mentioned in the many complaints– in the media — as to trial delays, one must nevertheless pay the fullest tribute to this single parent; her consistent calls for justice to be done stands as a monument to the burden of responsibility that mothers often carry alone for their offspring, in terms of that very special and unique connection that is attributed to motherhood.

Her pleas were many, even reportedly going to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, from where she said she was chased. And if that had not been enough, further rubbing salt in her wound was the reported presence of persons in front of her home who intimidated the children by constantly taking photographs/videos; this was in addition to instances of persons mocking her.

Even an offer to bribe her with several million dollars appeared not to have swayed her determination, or tempted her to abandon her stance that the accused must face the bar of justice for the licentious act that he had committed on the boys, including her young offspring. For this mother, seeking justice for her children and family, their dignity was priceless, and could not be bought. She must again be commended for taking both an indomitable, and heroic stand, and for not being tempted by “cheque book justice.”

As to whether the convicted cleric will again have to face trial for the other indictments is not clear. But one must focus on the current state of the nation’s children against the background of the threat of sexual abuse, that targets many of them, daily.

Again, it is a national tragedy that in our media, there are very frequent reports of children as young as three years old being sexually abused, often by relatives in whose care they are mostly left. It means that their innocent trust has been cruelly betrayed, not by strangers, but by those whom they know and love.

It is a scenario that has become very common; and it therefore points to what the family has become, in terms of its role in the growth and nurturing of young family members in an environment in which they are expected to be confident of genuine protection from older family members, particularly males, and not made to live or dwell in an environment of threat to their psychological and physical selves. Every child has the right to be expected to be loved, shown affection, be cared for, be guided by, and be protected by, the senior members of their household. Such an experience results in mentally healthy and emotionally stable children, which redound to their becoming confident adults with very good prospects for a successful life, inclusive of that of a family.

Just recently, there was another instance of a hefty sentence being imposed on a father of 10 for child rape– 44 years. Last December, a man incurred the wrath of the sexual offences court by receiving a life sentence for rape of a one-year- old child. It would seem therefore that our very young daughters, grand-daughters, nieces, and other female relatives are in danger.

This case involving the Muslim cleric has finally attracted a High Court trial and a condign sentence; this, despite what had looked like orchestrated attempts to slow its progress to its required destination, and perhaps to have it dismissed eventually.

This should encourage all those who are suffering silently from this physical degradation to expose the evil fiends, thus ensuring that they are made to suffer the penalty that is prescribed by law. And for parents — mothers especially — we cannot relent in cautioning: they must be more careful and be selective in whom they repose the important task of supervising their young females, irrespective of how short a duration, or how temporary the period.