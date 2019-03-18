Caretaker found dead at Castello Housing Scheme property

The caretaker of a house at Lot 22 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown was found dead on Monday morning.

After a report was made to the police by residents in the area, the body of 50 year-old Lancelot Gransoult was discovered in the yard at the property.

Reports indicate that police found him topless and clad in a long blue pants; he was lying motionless on the western side of a yard which houses a two storey concrete building.

Police said that there was no marks of violence on his body, only dried blood stains were seen in area of his mouth and nose. The nurse who cares for him was also at the scene.

The body pf Gransoult was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting an autopsy.