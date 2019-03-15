Trial of Campbellville double murder accused continues

AS the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder of 61-year-old Deonarine Liliah and 28-year-old Gopaul Liliah continued before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Thursday March 14, 2019, the magistrate commenced a voir dire (a trial within a trial) to determine the admissibility of statements given by a witness for the prosecution.

On trial is Orlando Douglas, who is accused of murdering 61-year-old Deonarine Liliah and 28-year-old Gopaul Liliah at their Delph Avenue and Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home, during the furtherance of a robbery, between July 7 and July 10, 2018.

The voir dire will continue on March 27, 2019, at 09:30hrs.