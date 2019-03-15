Lloyd and De Arts Production to host ‘March Montage’ tomorrow

WITH the aim of promoting local talent, Lloyd and De Arts Production, in collaboration with Euphoria Dance Company, Re-Animation and Triple ‘A’ Production, will be hosting a spectacular series of stage performances tomorrow at the National Cultural Centre.

According to the coordinator of the event, Lloyd Thomas, the performances will include a selection of dances, poetry, spoken-word and plays from famous and upcoming actors. Approximately 40 performers will light up the NCC this weekend.

Thomas also noted that the show aims to create a platform for youths to grab the hidden message of various social ills that affect the younger population. It’s known to be a series of unrelated events, hence the name “March Montage”.

“There’s going to be a lot of entertainment for both young and old. In addition to which the performances will definitely have the audience at the edge of their seats,” Thomas discloed.

Tickets cost $1000; show starts 20:00hrs.